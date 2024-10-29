A Wigan borough 35-year-old who denies a serious assault almost four years ago will only face trial next autumn.

Sean Shovelton, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to deny causing Mark Walsh grievous bodily harm on December 31 2020.

He is also accused of three bail breaches in May, July and October this year, the last of these allegedly involving tampering with an electronic tag.

Walsh has now appeared before a judge at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street who fixed his trial date for September 24 2025 and released him on conditional bail until then.