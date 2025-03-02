A young Wigan man has been locked up again for breaching a restraining order.

Joshua Bromilow, 24, of Warrington Road, Ince, was given a six-month prison sentence a year ago for harassing a woman he was prevented by a court ruling from contacting.

Now he has appeared before borough justices again to admit to a further breach of the order they imposed in April 2023.

The court was told that on February 18 this year he called the victim's place of work asking for her directly, he got in the passenger side of her car while she had stopped at a junction, and he was demanding money from her. All of this was prohibited by the order.

Bromilow was imprisoned for a further 24 weeks and a new restraining order, preventing any contact with the woman until February 2028 was imposed.