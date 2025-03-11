Four people charged with going to Wigan house with closure order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Three people pleaded guilty to going to a Wigan house which was subject to a closure notice.

They went to the property on Hind Road, Marsh Green, on January 12.

Jessica Kenyon, 32, of Hind Road, Sithabile Ngubo, 54, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, and Wayne McAleavy, 46, of Randall Avenue, Shevington, were all given six-month conditional discharges by magistrates.

Gary Kenyon, 45, of Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes, is charged with the same offence but failed to attend court.

A warrant for his arrest without bail was issued.

