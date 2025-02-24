A Wigan man has admitted to fleecing his employer out of thousands of pounds.

Martin Scully, 36, of Abram, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions between September and December 2022.

The charge stated that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.

He was punished with a 12-month community order which includes the completion of 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must also pay £2,541.77 in compensation the company.