Further disqualification and community penalties for Leigh road ban flouter

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

A Leigh 35-year-old who flouted a driving ban has been given a community punishment and further disqualified from the road.

Simon Hughes, of Warrington Road, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai near his home on May 25 when barred from being so.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

Hughes was put on a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities and had another six months added onto his road ban.

