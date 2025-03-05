A woman from a village near Wigan has been charged with drink-driving following a head-on smash on a one-way street in Ormskirk.

It was reported on the local news website Q Local that emergency services were called to Derby Street in Ormskirk at around 9pm on Friday February 28 after receiving reports that a car had driven the wrong way across the bridge there and collided with another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

Firefighters from Skelmersdale and Ormskirk were seen to be pushing the offending car back off the bridge to safety near the railway station in order to clear the way for traffic.

There were no reports of injuries.

The one-way Derby Street in Ormskirk

Kim Williams, 60, of Cobbs Brow, Newburgh near Parbold, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

She has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 24.