High value power tool theft from Civid denied by Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A man has denied burgling a £1,800 power tool from the new Civic development in Wigan town centre.

Barry McGuire, 53, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, has been accused of snatching the Sandvik Rammer hydraulic breaker and a wheelbarrow from the Millgate development at 9pm on May 27 after entering the premises as a trespasser.

His case went before Manchester justices to whom he entered a not guilty plea.

A trial has been scheduled for August 27 at Wigan law courts.

McGuire is on unconditional bail until then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice