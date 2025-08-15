High value power tool theft from Civid denied by Wigan man
A man has denied burgling a £1,800 power tool from the new Civic development in Wigan town centre.
Barry McGuire, 53, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, has been accused of snatching the Sandvik Rammer hydraulic breaker and a wheelbarrow from the Millgate development at 9pm on May 27 after entering the premises as a trespasser.
His case went before Manchester justices to whom he entered a not guilty plea.
A trial has been scheduled for August 27 at Wigan law courts.
McGuire is on unconditional bail until then.