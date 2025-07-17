Hindley Prison inmate admits to having phones
An inmate has admitted to having mobile phones in Wigan's jail.
Shane Stewart, 23, of HMP Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to having two devices while a prisoner in 2022.
He also admitted to possessing cannabis that same year with intent to supply it.
He is due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 13.
Stewart was prosecuted under the 1952 Prison Act which forbids the possession of transmitting or communication devices by prisoners.