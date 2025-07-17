Hindley Prison inmate admits to having phones

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
An inmate has admitted to having mobile phones in Wigan's jail.

Shane Stewart, 23, of HMP Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to having two devices while a prisoner in 2022.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis that same year with intent to supply it.

He is due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 13.

Stewart was prosecuted under the 1952 Prison Act which forbids the possession of transmitting or communication devices by prisoners.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice