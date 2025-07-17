An inmate has admitted to having mobile phones in Wigan's jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Stewart, 23, of HMP Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to having two devices while a prisoner in 2022.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis that same year with intent to supply it.

He is due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 13.

Stewart was prosecuted under the 1952 Prison Act which forbids the possession of transmitting or communication devices by prisoners.