A callous hit-and-run motorist has been jailed for causing the death of a Wigan borough dad.

John Shelton, 48, from Tyldesley was killed as he cycled along a “long and straight” road in Leeds on Monday, April 28.

Keiran Hunt appeared at the city’s Crown Court today (July 3) to be sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Hunt, aged 37, of Field View in the Micklefield area of Leeds was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison.

John Shelton

The collision occurred on Ridge Road in Micklefield, with John suffering catastrophic injuries when he was hit by a white Volkswagen Golf that had been travelling in the same direction has him.

And despite emergency medical care, he died a short time later at the scene.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and was found abandoned and burnt out in the Potternewton area of Leeds.

Following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, Hunt was identified as the driver of the Golf and was subsequently arrested and later charged.

Keiran Hunt

In a statement issued on the sentencing today, John’s family said: “April 28th, 2025, changed our lives forever. John was so cruelly taken from all of us; we couldn’t even see him, say goodbye, give him a kiss or hold his hand one last time.

“No sentence passed by the courts will ever make up for his death or surpass the lifetime of hurt we will all suffer especially his wonderful son Thomas.

“We ask that you continue to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we all continue to navigate the physical and emotional pain of our loss.”

Det Insp Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a truly devastating incident that left John’s family with the devastating loss of a loved one.

“Whilst the sentencing today, does not bring John back, our investigation has resulted in the man responsible for his death now serving time in prison.

“Hunt’s actions on that day, cannot be reversed. He left the scene, leaving John with injuries, that were not survivable. He then attempted to destroy the car and evidence of what had happened.

“We hope this serves as a reminder, that the repercussions of speeding, can be much worse than a fine or points on your licence, you can take away someone’s life in a matter of minutes.

“Our thoughts will remain with John’s family and friends who are understandably continuing to navigate their loss.”