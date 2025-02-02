A 40-year-old homeless man has admitted thieving from the same Wigan store two days running.

Kevin Bamber, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing an unknown quantity of goods from TKMaxx at Robin Park on January 23 and then returning there the following day to snatch £91 worth of health, wellness and beauty products.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months and he was not ordered to pay any costs, compensation or victim surcharge due to a lack of means.