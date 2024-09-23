Homophobic Wigan knife man spared immediate jail time
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man was given a suspended prison sentence after being caught carrying a knife and using abusive words or behaviour.
Jason Semmens, 32, of Downing Close, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on July 23.
Wigan magistrates heard the public order offence was aggravated by his use of a homophobic slur.
He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay an £80 fine, £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.