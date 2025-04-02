Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a young Wigan man who failed to turn up to court to face a number of motoring offences.

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green in Norley, has been accused of driving under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine, driving carelessly and doing so without a valid licence or insurance policy.

He had been due to appear before borough justices but was a no-show so the bench issued an arrest warrant to police.