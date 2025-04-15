Infamous Wigan shoplifter locked up again
A notorious shoplifter is back in prison after breaching an order barring him from Wigan town centre.
Arthur McLean, 54, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit to flouting a criminal behaviour order by entering the town on April 1.
The bench told him that he had such a flagrant disregard for court orders that only a custodial sentence was fitting.
He was locked up for six weeks and must also pay a £154 victim services surcharge.