Jail for Wigan burglar and fraudster

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man has been locked up for more than two years after confessing to a break-in and fraud.

Martin Wilding, 37, of Brindley Street, Pemberton, had faced a whole number of offences including the burglary of a summer house and assaulting a man by beating on Worsley Street on September 20 last year, affray and two attempted thefts on September 24 and stealing bank cards, gift cards and an umbrella on September 27 then fraudulently using the bank cards twice later that day in a bid to buy items for himself.

He had admitted to the fraud early on but a trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court on the other matters.

However, before it could begin he also pleaded guilty to burglary and the other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and made the subject of a two-year restraining order against a victim.

