A homeless Wigan man has been jailed after finally admitting he harassed a woman for several days in the Lake District.

Jamie Thornborrow, 35, had previously stood before Barrow-in-Furness justices to plead not guilty to the harassment without violence of a named female in Kendal between February 23 and March 5 this year.

It was alleged that during that time he made repeated unwanted contact with her.

But returning to court after a spell of being remanded in custody Thornborrow, of no fixed address, changed his plea to guilty.

Jamie Thornborrow received a nine-week custodial sentence, magistrates telling him that his harassment of a woman had had a significant impact on her life

He was jailed for nine weeks, the bench telling him that only a custodial term could be justified not least because there had been a "more than minimal impact on the victim. "

The hearing was told that because of his harassment she had to bring about changes to her lifestyle and get a new phone number to prevent "persistent unwanted contact."

Justices also pointed out that already had a track record for domestic abuse convictions.