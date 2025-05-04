Jail for Wigan man after he finally admitted to harassment
Jamie Thornborrow, 35, had previously stood before Barrow-in-Furness justices to plead not guilty to the harassment without violence of a named female in Kendal between February 23 and March 5 this year.
It was alleged that during that time he made repeated unwanted contact with her.
But returning to court after a spell of being remanded in custody Thornborrow, of no fixed address, changed his plea to guilty.
He was jailed for nine weeks, the bench telling him that only a custodial term could be justified not least because there had been a "more than minimal impact on the victim. "
The hearing was told that because of his harassment she had to bring about changes to her lifestyle and get a new phone number to prevent "persistent unwanted contact."
Justices also pointed out that already had a track record for domestic abuse convictions.