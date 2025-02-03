Jail for Wigan man who breached restraining order day after it was made
A 14-week prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who breached a restraining order.
Nicholas Milligan, 31, of Christopher Street, Ince, appeared before local justices to admit sending messages on December 13 which had been forbidden by a Bolton Crown Court judge in an order handed down only the day before.
Jailing him, justices said that a custodial term was warranted because he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders.