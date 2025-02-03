Jail for Wigan man who breached restraining order day after it was made

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
A 14-week prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who breached a restraining order.

Nicholas Milligan, 31, of Christopher Street, Ince, appeared before local justices to admit sending messages on December 13 which had been forbidden by a Bolton Crown Court judge in an order handed down only the day before.

Jailing him, justices said that a custodial term was warranted because he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice