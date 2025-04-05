Judge jails borough 45-year-old for attack on woman
A Wigan borough 45-year-old who admitted attacking a woman has been jailed.
Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15 last year.
In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and the prosecution offered no evidence for the other two.
Already remanded into custody after a previous hearing, he returned to court to be given an 18-month prison term.