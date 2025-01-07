Knife threat and strangulation charges denied by Wigan man

A borough 41-year-old has denied throttling a woman and threatening a man with a knife.

Robert Hoofe, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the intentional strangulation of and causing actual bodily harm to a named woman on March 2 last year and to menacing a named man with a blade on the same day.

He was released on conditional bail until a trial takes place on December 2.

