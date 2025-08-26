Leigh 38-year-old admits assaulting woman twice

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan borough man has admitted to attacking a woman twice within a matter of days.

But Gareth Winstanley’s guilty pleas were to charges lesser than the ones he initially faced.

The 38-year-old, of Glebe Street in Leigh had originally denied to causing a named female grievous bodily harm on June 6 and then to causing her actual bodily harm on June 11.

These have since been dismissed and at a fresh hearing before Manchester justices he admitted to causing his victim actual bodily harm on June 6 and assaulted her by beating five days later.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on September 9.

