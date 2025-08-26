Leigh 38-year-old admits assaulting woman twice
A Wigan borough man has admitted to attacking a woman twice within a matter of days.
But Gareth Winstanley’s guilty pleas were to charges lesser than the ones he initially faced.
The 38-year-old, of Glebe Street in Leigh had originally denied to causing a named female grievous bodily harm on June 6 and then to causing her actual bodily harm on June 11.
These have since been dismissed and at a fresh hearing before Manchester justices he admitted to causing his victim actual bodily harm on June 6 and assaulted her by beating five days later.
He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on September 9.