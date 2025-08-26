A Wigan borough man has admitted to attacking a woman twice within a matter of days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Gareth Winstanley’s guilty pleas were to charges lesser than the ones he initially faced.

The 38-year-old, of Glebe Street in Leigh had originally denied to causing a named female grievous bodily harm on June 6 and then to causing her actual bodily harm on June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These have since been dismissed and at a fresh hearing before Manchester justices he admitted to causing his victim actual bodily harm on June 6 and assaulted her by beating five days later.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on September 9.