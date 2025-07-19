Leigh 41-year-old charged with GBH machete attack
A Leigh 41-year-old has been accused of causing a man horrific injuries with a machete.
Philip Turner, of Cameron Street, stood before Wigan justices to face a charge of intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and to possession of a bladed weapon on June 27 in Leigh.
He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 14.
Turner has not yet entered any pleas.