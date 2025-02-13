Leigh 62-year-old was nearly four times over drink-drive limit

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A five-year road ban and suspended prison sentence have been imposed on a Leigh 62-year-old who was caught driving while almost four times over the drink-drive limit on Walmsley Road last October 26.

Stephen Slack, of Shipham Close, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Most Popular

He also admitted to driving the Ssangyong Kyron while uninsured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Slack was given a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, must observe a 60-month driving disqualification while completing 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

His court costs and victim services surcharge bill comes to £239.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice