Leigh 62-year-old was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
A five-year road ban and suspended prison sentence have been imposed on a Leigh 62-year-old who was caught driving while almost four times over the drink-drive limit on Walmsley Road last October 26.
Stephen Slack, of Shipham Close, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.
He also admitted to driving the Ssangyong Kyron while uninsured.
Slack was given a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, must observe a 60-month driving disqualification while completing 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
His court costs and victim services surcharge bill comes to £239.