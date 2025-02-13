A five-year road ban and suspended prison sentence have been imposed on a Leigh 62-year-old who was caught driving while almost four times over the drink-drive limit on Walmsley Road last October 26.

Stephen Slack, of Shipham Close, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

He also admitted to driving the Ssangyong Kyron while uninsured.

Slack was given a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, must observe a 60-month driving disqualification while completing 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

His court costs and victim services surcharge bill comes to £239.