A Leigh man is alleged to have tried to make a police custody officer eat his excrement.

The revolting charge is one of three levelled at Callum Maxwell, 30, of Warrington Road, who is also charged with knife possession and the same woman's assault by beating.

The charge accuses him of "administering a poison or noxious thing, namely human faeces, with the intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy” the named woman.

Maxwell is in custody until his August 4 first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.