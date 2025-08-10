Leigh man admits trying to get custody office to eat human waste
A vile Leigh man has admitted trying to make a police custody officer eat his excrement.
Callum Maxwell, 30, of Warrington Road, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to a charge of "administering a poison or noxious thing, namely human faeces, with the intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy” the named woman.
He also admitted to knife possession but denied assaulting the same woman by beating.
The case was adjourned until September 19 when Maxwell will be sentenced.