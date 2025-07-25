A trial date more than two years away has been set for a Wigan borough 50-year-old who denies gravely harming a woman through atrocious driving.

Martin Constantine, of Thorneycroft in Leigh, is charged with causing the named female serious injuries by dangerously driving a Mercedes C220 along Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, on July 12 last year.

In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a not guilty plea and a trial date of August 9 2027 was set, although there will be a case management hearing on December 12.

Constantine has been released on unconditional bail.