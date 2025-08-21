Leigh man pleads not guilty to horrific machete attack charge

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A Leigh 41-year-old has denied causing a man horrific injuries with a machete.

Philip Turner, of Cameron Street, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and to possession of a bladed weapon on June 27 in Leigh.

A trial date of January 6 next year was set, although there will be a case management hearing before then on October 20.

