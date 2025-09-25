A 41-year-old Leigh motorist was caught driving when more than four times the legal drink limit.

Martin Jones, of Clifton Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a single count of drink-driving.

The court was told he was stopped in his Vauxhall car by police on August 18 in Leigh and when tested he gave a reading of 149 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jones was given an interim driving ban until he stands before Manchester magistrates for sentencing on January 16.