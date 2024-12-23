Leigh murder probe man: funeral fund-raiser launched
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Acclaimed motorcyclist Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, is alleged to have been set upon in Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, at around 8.15pm on Sunday December 15.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but doctors were, tragically, unable to save him and the mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast lost his battle for life two days later.
A murder investigation was subsequently launched, and a 22-year-old, previously arrested on suspicion on assault was further arrested on suspicion of murder.
Jack Naylor, aged 22, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was later charged with murder and appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates.
He also faces two counts of assault on an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and domestic assault.
Naylor has since also made an appearance at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.
He was remanded into custody pending further appearances.
Meanwhile Tom’s family are still coming to terms with their devastating loss.
His sister Rowan has now set up a GoFundMe appeal in the hope that help can be given in covering the funeral costs.
She wrote: “My brother Thomas passed away in hospital on December 17 from his injuries after being seriously assaulted.
"He was a much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.
"i would like to raise a bit of money to pay towards his funeral costs, take some pressure off my mum and dad at this incredibly difficult time and give Thomas the best send-off possible.”