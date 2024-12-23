Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sister of a Wigan borough man whose violent death sparked a murder investigation has launched a charity appeal to help pay for his funeral costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed motorcyclist Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, is alleged to have been set upon in Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, at around 8.15pm on Sunday December 15.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but doctors were, tragically, unable to save him and the mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast lost his battle for life two days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation was subsequently launched, and a 22-year-old, previously arrested on suspicion on assault was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thomas Gomm

Jack Naylor, aged 22, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was later charged with murder and appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates.

He also faces two counts of assault on an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and domestic assault.

Naylor has since also made an appearance at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.

He was remanded into custody pending further appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Tom’s family are still coming to terms with their devastating loss.

His sister Rowan has now set up a GoFundMe appeal in the hope that help can be given in covering the funeral costs.

She wrote: “My brother Thomas passed away in hospital on December 17 from his injuries after being seriously assaulted.

"He was a much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

"i would like to raise a bit of money to pay towards his funeral costs, take some pressure off my mum and dad at this incredibly difficult time and give Thomas the best send-off possible.”

Meanwhile the police investigation continues.

Det Chief Insp Mark Davis, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may know more about the incident. Were you in the area of Irvine Avenue, Leigh Road and Simpson Road on Sunday evening, or have information that could help us?

“Please get in touch with us with any information, CCTV, dashcam or phone footage. Any information will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 2876 of 15/12/2024.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”