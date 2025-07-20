A Leigh man has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term from Wigan magistrates for selling phoney tobacco.

Chaudhary Rahman, pleaded guilty to six charges relating to bogus or incorrect tobacco product packaging and suspect e-cigarettes.

]The 41-year-old, of Wigan Road, had initially denied selling what looked like 217 packs of Richmond king-size and 170 Lambert and Butler cigarettes but were not – breaches of the 1994 Trades Marks Act.

He also sold hundreds of cigarettes whose boxes did not comply with the 2015 Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations; e-cigarettes without batch numbers and which exceeded this country’s tank volume limit of 2ml; and both tobacco and cigarettes whose health warnings were in a foreign language, breaching the the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations of 2016.

Counterfeit tobacco like this was seized from Chaudhary Rahman

The bench gave him a total of 22 weeks in custody but suspended the sentence for two years, during which time he will be supervised and must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was told that custody was warranted because of "repeated offending of high value."

Rahman also has court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,404 to pay.