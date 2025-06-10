Leigh robber's sentence delayed because of illness
The case of a Wigan borough man accused of robbery and drug possession has been delayed due to ill health.
Alan Williams, 57, of Cecil Street, Leigh, is charged with stealing a woman's purse, which contained £80 cash and a key, on February 13.
He is also alleged to have been in possession of class B drug cannabis on March 5.
He was due to make his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the court was told he was in hospital and so the case was adjourned until June 13.