Leigh teenager denies involvement in knifepoint home raid
A Leigh teenager has denied committing a knifepoint raid on a home.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Manchester and Salford City Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to the aggravated burglary of a home in Anson Street on July 30 while armed with a knife and during which cigarettes were stolen.
He also denies the theft of a Toyota Yaris on Eastbank Street, Bolton, that same day but has not yet entered a plea to a charge of trying to burgle a home on that street at the same time.
He will be electronically tagged while on bail until he returns to court on September 4.