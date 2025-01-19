Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who admitted to offences including being in charge of a banned dog dangerously out of control in Leigh town centre has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Steward, 26, of HMP Styal, had appeared before Wigan justices to admit to being the owner of an XL Bully on July 24.

A measure of how dangerous these pets are was given last year at the inquest of Wigan dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg who was mauled to death by one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that on July 24 last year Steward was on Ellesmere Street, Leigh, in charge of the dog which was dangerously out of control. It dragged Steward, chased a woman walking her own dog, attacked the pet then was loose in the town centre before it was collected by Greater Manchester Police animal transport.

Jailed: Amy Steward

She also pleaded guilty to two thefts and a drugs offence.

The court heard that on October 25 2024 she stole an Apple Watch 5 to the value of £150 from a car. When the watch was traced to her home two days later, police found a small amount of cannabis.

The other theft was of air fresheners to the value of £78 (and a gift bag to put them in), belonging to Asda, Leigh Road, on May 31 last year.

Steward was given a total of two years' custody.