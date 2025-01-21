Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trial of two men who deny murdering a Skelmersdale dad of three has been delayed.

Elias Morgan, 35, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with gunning down Lenny Scott outside a gym.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8 this year, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

A trial had been scheduled to begin in January at Preston Crown Court but it has now been postponed until June 23.