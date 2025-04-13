Long road ban for Wigan motorist caught high on cannabis
A three-year ban from the road has been imposed on a Wigan motorist who drove under the influence of drugs.
Gary Lowe, 37, of Cowburn Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having taken cannabis before driving his Volkswagen Touran on Crow Orchard Road, Standish, on March 15 2022.
As well as the 36-month disqualification he was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £525.