Long wait before Wigan man faces domestic violence trial
A Wigan 39-year-old has denied domestic abuse charges and now faces a long wait for a trial.
James Turner, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling and assaulting a named woman causing actual bodily harm on October 16.
He has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage though.
Turner was bailed to re-appear at the court for the trial set to begin on November 24 2026.