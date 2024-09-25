Magistrates issue warrant for Wigan man accused of two attacks
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man wanted for two savage attacks.
Steven Seddon, 40, of St David's Crescent in Aspull, has been charged with causing George Williams and Lee Murdock grievous bodily harm in Wigan on December 17, 2022 and had been due to appear before borough justices.
But after failing to attend, the bench ordered police to search for him, arrest him and bring him to court.