A 34-year-old has admitted to mugging a woman and trying to burgle Wigan's Tesco hypermarket three times in a month.

Thomas Belshaw, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, attended the borough's law courts to plead guilty to charges of burglary with intent to steal from the Central Park Way store on February 16, 19 and 20 this year and to the robbery of £200 from a named female on June 29.

Belshaw is on conditional bail until he is sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 7.