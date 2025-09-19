Man admits to Wigan town centre knife attacks

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A 36-year-old has admitted to stabbing two men in Wigan town centre.

Charles McMurray, of Satchel Close, Newtown, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.

They relate to an incident in the town centre on August 9 when two men suffered what police described as minor injuries.

McMurray was remanded into custody until he learns his fate on December 15.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

