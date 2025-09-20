Man arrested after blank rounds fired on Wigan street
Two blank rounds are said to have been fired on Bevington Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, this morning (Saturday September 20).
There was a strong police contingent seen in the area soon afterwards and a 54-year-old has since been detained.
Only on Wednesday, several Ashton schools were temporarily put into lockdown following reports of a man being seen loading a gun in the car park of the Thomas Gerard pub in Ashton town centre.
On that occasion, armed police descended on the area, the force helicopter was mobilised and searches were conducted.
Police said that two men were spoken to but no-one was injured and no weapon recovered.
Of this latest incident, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Bevington Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield at 11.09am today (Saturday, September 20).
"It is believed two blank rounds were discharged an no injuries have been reported. The firearm has been seized.
"This is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.
"A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He is in police custody."
He added that it was too early in the investigation to say whether there was a link between Wednesday’s and today’s incidents.