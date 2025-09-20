A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence following the second gun-related incident in a Wigan township in three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two blank rounds are said to have been fired on Bevington Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, this morning (Saturday September 20).

There was a strong police contingent seen in the area soon afterwards and a 54-year-old has since been detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only on Wednesday, several Ashton schools were temporarily put into lockdown following reports of a man being seen loading a gun in the car park of the Thomas Gerard pub in Ashton town centre.

Police were called to Bevington Street in Ashton after receiving reports of a gun being fired

On that occasion, armed police descended on the area, the force helicopter was mobilised and searches were conducted.

Police said that two men were spoken to but no-one was injured and no weapon recovered.

Of this latest incident, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Bevington Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield at 11.09am today (Saturday, September 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is believed two blank rounds were discharged an no injuries have been reported. The firearm has been seized.

"This is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

"A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He is in police custody."

He added that it was too early in the investigation to say whether there was a link between Wednesday’s and today’s incidents.