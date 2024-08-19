Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who entered a property which was subject to a closure order has been jailed.

Magistrates issued the order for the premises on Hatton Avenue, Hag Fold, on April 24 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

But Christopher Macnaugton, 39, who lived at the address, has now pleaded guilty to breaching the order by going inside on June 22.

He also admitted failing to attend court on July 24 while on bail.

Macnaughton also pleaded guilty to stealing from Aldi in Tyldesley on May 25 and 28 and from Heron Foods in Leigh on June 12.

He was jailed for two months in total and ordered to pay £210 compensation for the thefts.