Man charged with multiple rapes and horrific attacks in Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Multiple charges of rape and the most vicious types of assault have been brought against a Wigan 35-year-old.

Samson Aluko, of no fixed address, appeared before local justices facing four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of individual rapes.

It is further alleged that he inflicted the most serious form of assault on a woman - section 18 wounding - along with aggravated burglary during which he said he was armed with a razor blade, on June 26, 2023.

Samson Aluko has been remanded into custody until his first crown court appearance

Aluko faces a charge of heroin possession dating from October 8 2021, sending a threatening message to a woman and threatening to set fire to her property in August 2023 and the wounding with intent of a named male on August 8 2023.

He was remanded into custody until making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 13.

No pleas have yet been entered.

