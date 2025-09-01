A trial has been abandoned after charges that a Wigan man stole items from shops on five occasions, two of them taking Macmillan charity Advent calendars, were withdrawn.

Christopher Brown, 40, of Wigan Road, Ashton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to snatching £240 worth of whisky from Marks and Spencer on April 28 last year, taking charity calendars and gift sets worth £240 from Boots on November 3, returning there two days later to steal £360 worth more of calendars and £278 worth of Jean Paul Gaultier aftershave from Superdrug on November 6.

A trial was due to take place at the same court but the hearing was told that the "complainants were not in support," which meant that the prosecution was unable to present any evidence and so the cases were dismissed and Mr Brown told he was free to go.