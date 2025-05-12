A man has walked free after a case alleging that he deliberately throttled a woman in Wigan collapsed.

Kiyum Ahmed, 34, of Stanley Street, Newton-le-Willows had been charged with the intentional strangulation of a named female on March 23 and to assaulting her by beating on the same occasion.

A further hearing before Manchester justices had been due to take place on October 28 after the defendant entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

But prosecutors have since withdrawn the allegations and so Mr Ahmed has been told he is free to go.