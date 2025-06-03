Man denies racially abusing family in Wigan

A Wigan man has denied racially abusing three members of the same family.

Thomas Pounder, 50, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment causing alarm or distress against three named people on August 19 last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour towards the same people, only without a racial element to the accusations.

Pounder was released on unconditional bail until July 28 next year when a trial will be held at the same court.

