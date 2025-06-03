A Wigan man has denied racially abusing three members of the same family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Pounder, 50, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment causing alarm or distress against three named people on August 19 last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour towards the same people, only without a racial element to the accusations.

Pounder was released on unconditional bail until July 28 next year when a trial will be held at the same court.