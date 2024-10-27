Man denying vicious Wigan attack has long wait for trial

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A trial date of August 2026 has been set for a Wigan 28-year-old facing the most serious of assault charges.

Shirzad Ashraf, of Throstlenest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to wounding Suan Khaligh with intent on September 15 and possession of the class C drug tramadol on the same date.

He was released on bail until his trial at the same court set to begin on August 24 2026.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice