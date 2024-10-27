Man denying vicious Wigan attack has long wait for trial
A trial date of August 2026 has been set for a Wigan 28-year-old facing the most serious of assault charges.
Shirzad Ashraf, of Throstlenest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to wounding Suan Khaligh with intent on September 15 and possession of the class C drug tramadol on the same date.
He was released on bail until his trial at the same court set to begin on August 24 2026.