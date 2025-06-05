Man faces 25 shoplifting charges in Skelmersdale

A 38-year-old has been accused of a three-month shoplifting spree in Skelmersdale during which he is alleged to have stolen £1,500 worth of stock.

Daniel Fyles, 38, of Windrows, is charged with 25 counts of theft from a number of retail outlets and it is alleged that cleaning products and meat were among items stolen.

On Wednesday June 4 he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he was bailed to appear again in August.

Fyles had been arrested earlier in the week by officers from Lancashire Constabulary.

Daniel Fyles appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court this week facing 25 theft charges

A force spokesperson said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

"The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

