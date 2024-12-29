Man facing four sexual assault charges has 12-month wait for trial

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
A man has pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault.

Jessy Jones, 34, of no fixed address, faces three allegations of sexual assault in Wigan on December 5 and one allegation on December 12.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2025 and he was remanded on conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
