Man facing four sexual assault charges has 12-month wait for trial
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault.
Jessy Jones, 34, of no fixed address, faces three allegations of sexual assault in Wigan on December 5 and one allegation on December 12.
A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2025 and he was remanded on conditional bail.