A suspended prison sentence has been imposed on a man who admitted twice breaching a restraining order in Wigan on the same day.

Michael England, 53, of Grosvenor Road, Whalley Range in Manchester, had initially denied the harassment offences committed on January 9 by contacting a named woman he was prohibited from seeing by a Bolton Crown Court order issued last year.

But at his latest appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates he changed his pleas to guilty.

No compensation was granted because, the bench heard, the victim wanted to sever all links with her tormentor and payments would only create and artificial one.

But justices gave him a 15-week custodial sentence and suspended it for 24 months. Any further contact with the woman, England was told, could result in his being sent straight to prison.