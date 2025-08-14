A Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting he lost control of a banned XL bully which then attacked a police officer.

Bradley Watkinson, 30, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of being the owner of or in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury.

The attack took place in an alleyway behind Bradshawgate in Leigh on April 23 last year, just weeks after XL bullies were banned, although they can still be kept as pets if there is an exemption certificate and the owners follow rules on reining them in.

Watkinson was granted unconditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court on October 2.