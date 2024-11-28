A 28-year-old Wigan motorist has been given a suspended prison term and further disqualification from the road after being caught driving while banned.

Josh Cumberbatch, of Downing Close, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to being at the wheel of an uninsured Peugeot 207 on Martland Mill Lane, on March 27.

He had denied possession of a knife in public on the same occasion and was cleared after a trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court.

For the offences to which he pleaded guilty, he was given an 18-week custodial sentence which was suspended for two years and further banned from driving for 36 months.