Music-loving Wigan resident breached noise abatement order 10 times
Alan O'Brien, 46, of Helvellyn Road, Norley, had been served with a noise abatement notice by the local authority following complaints from other residents in the area.
But on almost every day from January 19 to 31 2024, he continued to play the music at unacceptable levels both inside and outside his home, borough magistrates were told.
O'Brien had denied 10 breaches of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, but was convicted after a trial at a previous hearing.
Returning to Wigan's law courts for sentencing, he was issued with a penalty and ordered to pay both costs and a victim services surcharge.
The total amount owed is £820.